Shares of NANO Up 5.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) on September 13th, 2019 at $30.98. In approximately 6 months, Nanometrics Inc has returned 5.50% as of today's recent price of $32.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Nanometrics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.51 and a high of $38.60 and are now at $32.68, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Nanometrics Incorporated manufactures film thickness and overlay metrology systems. The Company's products are used for advanced integrated circuit, flat panel display, and magnetic head manufacturing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nanometrics Inc shares.

Log in and add Nanometrics Inc (NANO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.