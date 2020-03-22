Shares of MX Down 37.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) on February 26th, 2020 at $12.47. In approximately 3 weeks, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp has returned 37.42% as of today's recent price of $7.80.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.06 and a 52-week low of $6.30 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $8.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

