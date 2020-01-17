Shares of MUSA Up 25.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) on October 15th, 2019 at $89.83. In approximately 3 months, Murphy Usa Inc has returned 25.27% as of today's recent price of $112.52.

Over the past year, Murphy Usa Inc has traded in a range of $72.07 to $121.24 and is now at $112.52, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Murphy USA Inc. operates in the US gas station market. The Company focuses refined products through its network of branded gasoline stations, convenience stores customers and unbranded wholesale customers. Murphy USA's business also includes product supply and wholesale assets such as production distribution terminals and pipelines.

