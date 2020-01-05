Shares of MTX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Minerals Tech (NYSE:MTX) on April 6th, 2020 at $34.76. In approximately 4 weeks, Minerals Tech has returned 20.40% as of today's recent price of $41.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Minerals Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.28 and a high of $63.08 and are now at $41.85, 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 2.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based organization that develops and produces performance-enhancing minerals, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. The Company offers its products to the paper, steel, polymer, and other manufacturing industries on a worldwide basis.

