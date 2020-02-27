Shares of MTW Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $15.80. In approximately 1 month, Manitowoc Co has returned 20.23% as of today's recent price of $12.60.

Over the past year, Manitowoc Co has traded in a range of $10.49 to $19.77 and is now at $12.60, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 1.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Manitowoc Co.

Log in and add Manitowoc Co (MTW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.