Shares of MTSI Up 56.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) on July 17th, 2019 at $17.06. In approximately 5 months, Macom Technology has returned 56.11% as of today's recent price of $26.63.

Over the past year, Macom Technology has traded in a range of $12.48 to $26.95 and is now at $26.62, 113% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions. The Company supplies semiconductors, active and passive components, and sub-assemblies for use in radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave applications. MACOM Technology Solutions serves customers throughout the United States.

