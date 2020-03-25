Shares of MTRX Down 57.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) on January 27th, 2020 at $20.41. In approximately 2 months, Matrix Service has returned 57.51% as of today's recent price of $8.67.

Over the past year, Matrix Service has traded in a range of $7.11 to $23.83 and is now at $8.67, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Matrix Service Company provides specialized on-site maintenance and construction services for petroleum refining and storage facilities, as well as water storage facilities for the private industry sector. The Company's services include the maintenance, inspection, design, repair, and construction of aboveground storage tanks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Matrix Service.

