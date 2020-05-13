Shares of MTRN Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) on March 30th, 2020 at $35.75. In approximately 1 month, Materion Corp has returned 42.15% as of today's recent price of $50.82.

Materion Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.75 and a 52-week low of $26.15 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $49.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies high-performance engineered materials. The Company provides beryllium, beryllium alloys, and electronic products, as well as engineered material systems. Materion has manufacturing facilities, service and distribution centers, and research facilities in the United States and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Materion Corp.

