Shares of MSTR Up 11.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) on April 1st, 2020 at $112.64. In approximately 3 weeks, Microstrategy has returned 11.85% as of today's recent price of $125.98.

Over the past year, Microstrategy has traded in a range of $90.00 to $165.00 and is now at $125.98, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides business intelligence software and related services. The Company provides a platform that enables departments and enterprises to deploy web-based reporting and analysis solutions. MicroStrategy also offers consulting, training, and support services. MicroStrategy serves retail, finance, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare sectors.

