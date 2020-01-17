Shares of MS Up 28.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on October 17th, 2019 at $44.32. In approximately 3 months, Morgan Stanley has returned 28.90% as of today's recent price of $57.13.

Over the past year, Morgan Stanley has traded in a range of $38.76 to $57.36 and is now at $57.13, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Morgan Stanley shares.

