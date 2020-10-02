Shares of MS Up 24.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on October 17th, 2019 at $44.32. In approximately 4 months, Morgan Stanley has returned 24.12% as of today's recent price of $55.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Morgan Stanley have traded between a low of $38.76 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $55.01, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

