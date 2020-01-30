Shares of MRTX Down 25.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) on January 3rd, 2020 at $113.83. In approximately 4 weeks, Mirati Therapeut has returned 25.63% as of today's recent price of $84.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Mirati Therapeut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.73 and a high of $129.57 and are now at $84.66, 137% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.

