Shares of MRTX Up 9.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

In approximately 1 month, Mirati Therapeut has returned 9.86% as of today's recent price of $90.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Mirati Therapeut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.73 and a high of $129.57 and are now at $90.09, 152% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.

