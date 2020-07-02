Shares of MPX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) on January 2nd, 2020 at $14.34. In approximately 1 month, Marine Products has returned 3.07% as of today's recent price of $14.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Marine Products share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.48 and a high of $18.43 and are now at $14.85, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Marine Products Corporation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Chaparral, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Company markets its products in the sportboat, deck boat, and cruiser markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Marine Products.

Log in and add Marine Products (MPX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.