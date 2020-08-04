Shares of MPAA Down 39.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Motorcar Parts (NASDAQ:MPAA) on February 10th, 2020 at $18.26. In approximately 2 months, Motorcar Parts has returned 39.16% as of today's recent price of $11.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Motorcar Parts have traded between a low of $10.43 and a high of $24.60 and are now at $11.11, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 4% lower over the past week, respectively.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures replacement alternators and starters for imported and domestic cars and light trucks in the United States and Canada. The Company also assembles and distributes ignition wire sets for imported and domestic cars and light trucks. Motorcar Parts has facilities in the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia.

