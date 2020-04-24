MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of MOV Call on Shares

Written on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:10am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) on November 21st, 2019 at $23.71. In approximately 5 months, Movado Group has returned 62.93% as of today's recent price of $8.79.

Movado Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.01 and a 52-week low of $8.12 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $8.79 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.7% lower and 4.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes watches, as well as jewelry, tabletop, and accessory products. The Company markets several watch brands in North America, Western Europe, and the Far East.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Movado Group.

Log in and add Movado Group (MOV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights movado group

Ticker(s): MOV

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.