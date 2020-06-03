Shares of MORE Up 0.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monogram Residen (:MORE) on July 5th, 2017 at $11.94. In approximately 32 months, Monogram Residen has returned 0.42% as of today's recent price of $11.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Monogram Residen share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $11.99, -100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, acquires, and develops boutique-style multifamily communities. Monogram Residential Trust manages a portfolio of residential properties in urban growth areas throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Monogram Residen shares.

Log in and add Monogram Residen (MORE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.