Shares of MOD Down 4.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) on November 8th, 2019 at $7.62. In approximately 3 months, Modine Mfg Co has returned 4.79% as of today's recent price of $7.25.

Over the past year, Modine Mfg Co has traded in a range of $6.58 to $16.67 and is now at $7.25, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Modine Manufacturing Company manufactures heat-transfer and heat-storage technology products. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets heat exchangers and systems for use in various original equipment manufacturer applications and for sale to the automotive aftermarket and to a wide array of building markets.

