Shares of MO Down 22.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on January 30th, 2020 at $47.74. In approximately 2 months, Altria Group Inc has returned 22.77% as of today's recent price of $36.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altria Group Inc have traded between a low of $30.95 and a high of $57.88 and are now at $36.87, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

