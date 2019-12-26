Shares of MNTA Up 36.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Momenta Pharmace (NASDAQ:MNTA) on October 28th, 2019 at $15.03. In approximately 2 months, Momenta Pharmace has returned 36.33% as of today's recent price of $20.49.

Momenta Pharmace share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.70 and a 52-week low of $9.51 and are now trading 115% above that low price at $20.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in sequencing and engineering of complex sugars for the development of improved versions of existing and novel drugs and the discovery of new biological processes. Momenta also develops technology-enabled generic products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Momenta Pharmace shares.

Log in and add Momenta Pharmace (MNTA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.