Shares of MNR Up 11.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monmouth Real Es (NYSE:MNR) on January 29th, 2019 at $13.46. In approximately 13 months, Monmouth Real Es has returned 11.59% as of today's recent price of $15.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Monmouth Real Es have traded between a low of $12.76 and a high of $15.53 and are now at $15.02, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust specializing in net leased industrial properties. The Company's equity portfolio consists of industrial properties and shopping centers located in New Jersey, New York, Mississippi, Missouri, Massachusetts, Iowa, North Carolina, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

