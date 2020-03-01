Shares of MMSI Up 7.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) on December 6th, 2019 at $29.09. In approximately 4 weeks, Merit Medical has returned 7.15% as of today's recent price of $31.17.

Over the past year, Merit Medical has traded in a range of $20.70 to $42.60 and is now at $31.17, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets products used in diagnostic and interventional cardiology and radiology procedures. The Company's primary products include inflation devices, guide wires, thrombolytic catheters and fluid dispensing systems, and angiography accessories, among others. Merit's products are sold worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Merit Medical shares.

