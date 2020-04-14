Shares of MMP Up 15.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on March 26th, 2020 at $34.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has returned 15.19% as of today's recent price of $39.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $24.27 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $39.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

