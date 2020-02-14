Shares of MMC Up 18.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) on October 29th, 2019 at $100.66. In approximately 4 months, Marsh & Mclennan has returned 18.13% as of today's recent price of $118.91.

Marsh & Mclennan share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.88 and a 52-week low of $88.86 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $118.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

