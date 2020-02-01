Shares of MMC Up 10.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) on October 29th, 2019 at $100.66. In approximately 2 months, Marsh & Mclennan has returned 10.52% as of today's recent price of $111.25.

Over the past year, Marsh & Mclennan has traded in a range of $77.85 to $113.94 and is now at $111.25, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

