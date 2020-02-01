MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of MMC Up 10.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:43pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) on October 29th, 2019 at $100.66. In approximately 2 months, Marsh & Mclennan has returned 10.52% as of today's recent price of $111.25.

Over the past year, Marsh & Mclennan has traded in a range of $77.85 to $113.94 and is now at $111.25, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Marsh & Mclennan shares.

Log in and add Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights marsh & mclennan

Ticker(s): MMC

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.