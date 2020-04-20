Shares of MKC Up 13.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) on March 30th, 2020 at $139.20. In approximately 3 weeks, Mccormick-N/V has returned 13.48% as of today's recent price of $157.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mccormick-N/V have traded between a low of $112.23 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $157.97, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

