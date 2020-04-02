Shares of MINI Up 24.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) on September 11th, 2019 at $33.81. In approximately 5 months, Mobile Mini has returned 24.58% as of today's recent price of $42.12.

Mobile Mini share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.75 and a 52-week low of $29.02 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $42.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage solutions through its lease fleet of portable storage units. The Company operates various branches in southwestern and western states. Mobile Mini's customers include retailers, small and large businesses, construction companies, schools, governmental entities, and homeowners.

