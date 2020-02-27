Shares of MHK Down 2.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mohawk Inds (NYSE:MHK) on February 7th, 2020 at $128.45. In approximately 3 weeks, Mohawk Inds has returned 2.04% as of today's recent price of $125.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mohawk Inds have traded between a low of $108.93 and a high of $156.60 and are now at $126.04, which is 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring for residential and commercial applications. The Company offers carpet, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, vinyl, and rugs. Mohawk markets residential and commercial flooring in the United States, and residential flooring in Europe.

