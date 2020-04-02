Shares of MGPI Down 16.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on January 17th, 2020 at $40.57. In approximately 2 weeks, Mgp Ingredients has returned 16.12% as of today's recent price of $34.03.

Mgp Ingredients share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.00 and a 52-week low of $31.93 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $34.03 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products. The Company's ingredients include specialty wheat starches and specialty wheat proteins for food and non-food applications, commodity ingredients, including commodity wheat starches and vital wheat gluten, and mill feeds. MGP's distillery products consist of food-grade alcohol.

