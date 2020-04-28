Shares of MGPI Up 13.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on April 8th, 2020 at $32.01. In approximately 3 weeks, Mgp Ingredients has returned 13.92% as of today's recent price of $36.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgp Ingredients have traded between a low of $21.64 and a high of $62.00 and are now at $36.46, which is 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products. The Company's ingredients include specialty wheat starches and specialty wheat proteins for food and non-food applications, commodity ingredients, including commodity wheat starches and vital wheat gluten, and mill feeds. MGP's distillery products consist of food-grade alcohol.

