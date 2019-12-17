Shares of MGNX Down 49.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) on March 6th, 2019 at $19.60. In approximately 10 months, Macrogenics Inc has returned 49.11% as of today's recent price of $9.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macrogenics Inc have traded between a low of $7.42 and a high of $32.68 and are now at $9.97, which is 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% lower and 1.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

MacroGenics, Inc. develops novel biologics. The Company specializes in treatments for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. MacroGenics serves the healthcare industry in the United States.

