Shares of MGM Up 43.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) on March 20th, 2020 at $9.92. In approximately 3 weeks, Mgm Resorts Inte has returned 43.12% as of today's recent price of $14.19.

Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.63 and a 52-week low of $5.90 and are now trading 141% above that low price at $14.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mgm Resorts Inte shares.

Log in and add Mgm Resorts Inte (MGM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.