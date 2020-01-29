Shares of MG Down 11.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mistras Group In (NYSE:MG) on November 15th, 2019 at $13.53. In approximately 3 months, Mistras Group In has returned 11.60% as of today's recent price of $11.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Mistras Group In share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.96 and a high of $16.95 and are now at $11.96. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mistras Group, Inc. develops asset protection solutions. The Company provides acoustic, ultrasonic, thermography, radiography, and non-destructive testing platforms used to evaluate the structural and mechanical integrity of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. Mistras Group serves customers worldwide.

