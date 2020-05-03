Shares of MEI Down 14.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Methode Elec (NYSE:MEI) on January 27th, 2020 at $36.27. In approximately 1 month, Methode Elec has returned 14.81% as of today's recent price of $30.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Methode Elec have traded between a low of $24.33 and a high of $41.70 and are now at $30.90, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Methode Electronics, Inc. manufactures component devices worldwide. The Company's products are sold to original equipment manufacturers of information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communications systems, consumer electronics, automobiles, aerospace vehicles, and industrial equipment.

