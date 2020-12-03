Shares of MDT Down 25.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) on February 13th, 2020 at $115.76. In approximately 4 weeks, Medtronic Plc has returned 25.37% as of today's recent price of $86.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Medtronic Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.77 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $86.39, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Medtronic, PLC develops therapeutic and diagnostic medical products. The Company's principal products include those for bradycardia pacing, tachyarrhythmia management, atrial fibrillation management, heart failure management, heart valve replacement, malignant and non-malignant pain, and movement disorders. Medtronic's products are sold worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Medtronic Plc.

Log in and add Medtronic Plc (MDT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.