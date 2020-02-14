Shares of MDC Up 10.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) on January 14th, 2020 at $40.74. In approximately 1 month, Mdc Holdings Inc has returned 10.46% as of today's recent price of $45.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mdc Holdings Inc have traded between a low of $27.13 and a high of $48.99 and are now at $45.00, which is 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds and sells homes under the name Richmond American Homes. The Company also originates mortgage loans primarily for its home buyers. M.D.C. builds its single-family homes in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, Northern and Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada.

