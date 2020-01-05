Shares of MCY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercury Gen Corp (NYSE:MCY) on March 31st, 2020 at $40.23. In approximately 1 month, Mercury Gen Corp has returned 1.67% as of today's recent price of $39.56.

Over the past year, Mercury Gen Corp has traded in a range of $33.45 to $65.22 and is now at $39.56, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Mercury General Corporation is a specialty writer of all risk classifications of automobile insurance. The Company is an agency writer of private passenger automobile insurance in California. Mercury General operates primarily in California with operations in several other states.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mercury Gen Corp.

