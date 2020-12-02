Shares of MCRI Up 28.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monarch Casino (NASDAQ:MCRI) on November 7th, 2019 at $43.75. In approximately 3 months, Monarch Casino has returned 28.27% as of today's recent price of $56.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Monarch Casino share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.63 and a high of $56.46 and are now at $56.12, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns and operates the tropically-themed casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The Resort features a casino, a hotel and motor lounge, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a swimming pool and health club, a gift shop, a family entertainment center, banquet and meeting space, and surface parking spaces.

