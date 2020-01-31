Shares of MCFT Up 9.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT) on October 28th, 2019 at $16.26. In approximately 3 months, Mcbc Holdings In has returned 9.72% as of today's recent price of $17.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcbc Holdings In have traded between a low of $10.25 and a high of $19.49 and are now at $17.84, which is 74% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., doing business as MasterCraft, operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. MasterCraft Holdings serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mcbc Holdings In shares.

Log in and add Mcbc Holdings In (MCFT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.