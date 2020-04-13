Shares of MCBC Down 23.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) on February 28th, 2020 at $9.67. In approximately 2 month, Macatawa Bank has returned 22.96% as of today's recent price of $7.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Macatawa Bank share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.01 and a high of $11.42 and are now at $7.45, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the holding company for Macatawa Bank. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, traveler checks, money orders, and loan products. Macatawa Bank operates in the Michigan counties of Allegan, Ottawa, and Kent.

