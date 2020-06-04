Shares of MBWM Down 41.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) on January 23rd, 2020 at $34.65. In approximately 2 months, Mercantile Bank has returned 41.54% as of today's recent price of $20.26.

Mercantile Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.68 and a 52-week low of $18.64 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $20.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as a holding company in West Michigan. The Bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions through offices in Kent and Ottawa counties, Michigan.

