Shares of MBWM Down 30.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) on January 23rd, 2020 at $34.65. In approximately 2 months, Mercantile Bank has returned 30.33% as of today's recent price of $24.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mercantile Bank have traded between a low of $23.03 and a high of $38.68 and are now at $24.14, which is 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as a holding company in West Michigan. The Bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions through offices in Kent and Ottawa counties, Michigan.

