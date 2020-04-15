Shares of MBFI Down 1.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mb Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) on March 21st, 2019 at $42.94. In approximately 13 months, Mb Financial has returned 1.29% as of today's recent price of $42.38.

Over the past year, Mb Financial has traded in a range of $35.00 to $48.47 and is now at $42.38, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

MB Financial, Inc. is the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank serving middle market businesses and individuals. The Bank offers a range of products and services through branches located in Illinois.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mb Financial.

Log in and add Mb Financial (MBFI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.