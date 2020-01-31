Shares of MBFI Down 1.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mb Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) on March 21st, 2019 at $42.94. In approximately 11 months, Mb Financial has returned 1.29% as of today's recent price of $42.38.

Mb Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.47 and a 52-week low of $35.00 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $42.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

MB Financial, Inc. is the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank serving middle market businesses and individuals. The Bank offers a range of products and services through branches located in Illinois.

