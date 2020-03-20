Shares of MAS Down 28.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) on February 11th, 2020 at $46.60. In approximately 1 month, Masco Corp has returned 28.06% as of today's recent price of $33.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masco Corp have traded between the current low of $31.60 and a high of $50.06 and are now at $32.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Masco Corporation manufactures and sells home improvement and building products. The Company's products include faucets, kitchen and bath cabinets, architectural coatings, and builders hardware products. Masco sells its products through mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, and other wholesale and retail outlets to consumers and contractors.

