Shares of MAR Down 45.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) on February 24th, 2020 at $135.61. In approximately 4 weeks, Marriott Intl-A has returned 44.97% as of today's recent price of $74.63.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-A has traded in a range of $46.56 to $153.39 and is now at $74.63, 60% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 4.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Marriott International Inc. of Maryland is a worldwide operator and franchisor of hotels. The Company franchises lodging facilities and vacation timesharing resorts under various brand names. Marriott also provides services to home and condominium owner associations for projects associated with several of its brands.

