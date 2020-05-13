Shares of MAIN Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) on April 8th, 2020 at $23.23. In approximately 1 month, Main Street Capital Corporation has returned 15.88% as of today's recent price of $26.92.

Over the past year, Main Street Capital Corporation has traded in a range of $14.11 to $45.10 and is now at $26.92, 91% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Main Street Capital Corporation.

