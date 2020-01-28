Shares of MA Up 12.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) on November 18th, 2019 at $280.09. In approximately 2 months, Mastercard Inc-A has returned 12.91% as of today's recent price of $316.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $196.60 and a high of $327.09 and are now at $315.62, 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Mastercard Incorporated provides financial transaction processing services. The Company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. Mastercard serves customers worldwide.

