Shares of M Down 65.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macy'S Inc (:M) on February 24th, 2020 at $15.51. In approximately 1 month, Macy'S Inc has returned 65.83% as of today's recent price of $5.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macy'S Inc have traded between a low of $4.73 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $5.37, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

Macy's, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The Company also operates direct mail catalog and electronic commerce subsidiaries. Macy's retail stores sell a wide range of merchandise, including men, women, and children apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

