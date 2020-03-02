Shares of LXP Up 28.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) on November 29th, 2018 at $8.68. In approximately 14 months, Lexington Realty has returned 28.13% as of today's recent price of $11.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Lexington Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.76 and a high of $11.27 and are now at $11.12, 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages office, industrial, and retail properties net-leased to major corporations throughout the United States. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the net lease area.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lexington Realty shares.

